Residents of two small English villages are protesting plans to accommodate hundreds of asylum seekers at former military bases. In Piddington, Oxfordshire, the government has approved a project for a centre with capacity for up to 1,256 adult men seeking international protection. The village has 358 residents.

The centre will be built near the former Bicester base and is expected to become operational in stages. The decision provoked a strong reaction among local people, who organised a symbolic vote to separate the village from the United Kingdom. The vote has no legal effect, but was used as a sign of opposition to the way the decision was made.

There are similar tensions in Barnham, Suffolk. Plans are being discussed to accommodate up to 931 asylum seekers in former military barracks. The village has 611 residents, meaning that the centre’s planned capacity would exceed the local population.

Saggart indicates how the conflict could develop

As a warning of the possible consequences, residents of Piddington and Barnham point to Saggart near Dublin. In the village of around 4,500 people, the Citywest hotel complex has been converted into a centre for asylum seekers. The complex has 764 places, and the Irish state purchased it for £120 million.

According to figures cited by the Daily Mail, the area has a transient population of around 3,000 people. Previously, the hotel was used for weddings, family celebrations and business conferences. It subsequently also housed Ukrainian refugees before being converted into a permanent centre for people seeking protection.

In October 2025, protests near Citywest escalated into unrest following a reported claim of sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl. A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case. His identity has not been disclosed, and details of the investigation are limited.

During the unrest, stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown, and a police vehicle was set on fire. People from different parts of Ireland, including far-right activists, took part in the protests.

Residents describe fear and disturbances

An incident log kept by the Irish service responsible for accommodating people seeking international protection records cases of drugs being found and drug use at the complex over a six-month period in 2024. The entries include allegations of heroin being prepared, methadone being found, crack cocaine use and numerous cases of cannabis smoking. These entries do not constitute court convictions, but reported incidents.

Local residents claim that groups of men gather in the streets and consume alcohol, and sometimes drugs. Some parents say they do not let their children play outside without supervision and do not allow them to walk to school alone.

“We protested and tried to stop it, but we failed. The government did not listen to us,” says Amanda Abeda-Higgins of Saggart Safety Forum.

Bernard Cronin, an activist from Saggart, describes the project near Piddington as “a disaster waiting to happen”. The British government defends the use of former military sites as a way to reduce dependence on hotel accommodation, while local authorities and residents are calling for more information about security, service capacity and the consequences for communities.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, news.sky.com