An attack on the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan was reported on the night of November 23. The information was based on social media posts and reports from local residents, Ukrainska Pravda reported. No official confirmation of damage to the facility has been provided.

A drone threat alert was declared in Tatarstan around midnight. Sirens sounded several times in Almetyevsk, while residents reported explosions and air defense activity.

“Drones are being shot down every 3 minutes,” local residents claimed, according to the report. They also reported hits in the area of the Kaleykino station. The information did not provide details about casualties, injuries or the scale of any damage.

The station is part of the Druzhba system

Kaleykino is among the key facilities of Russia’s oil transport infrastructure. The station carries out the blending, pumping and distribution of oil supplied from Western Siberia, Tatarstan, Udmurtia and Bashkortostan.

The facility is also connected to the Druzhba main oil pipeline system, which determines its importance for the transport of crude oil through Russia’s network. No independent confirmation has been published as to whether the station’s operations were disrupted following the reported attack.

Previous report of a strike on November 19

Several days earlier, on the night of November 19, reports were again circulated of a possible strike on Kaleykino. At the time, local residents reported explosions and smoke, but information about damage to the station also remained without independent official confirmation.

As of now, no official data has been provided on the extent of the damage in the new incident or its impact on oil transport.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.themoscowtimes.com, kazan.aif.ru