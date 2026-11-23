At least 12 people have been killed in Russian strikes in the Kyiv region, local authorities said. Nine of the victims are in Dymer, about 45 kilometers north of Kyiv, where a strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building.

Rescuers pulled a child alive from under the rubble, but they continue searching the building for other people. Earlier, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that 11 people were missing or had not responded to attempts to contact them.

“Rescuers pulled the body of another person from under the rubble. The death toll in Dymer has reached nine,” Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote. The victims include a teenager and a woman in her 40s.

Vyshneve and Bila Tserkva also hit

Two more people were killed and eight were injured in a strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve. “People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries,” Tkachenko said.

One person was killed and a private home was set on fire in an attack on Bila Tserkva. This brings the total number of victims in the Kyiv region to at least 12.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets described the attack as part of Russia’s war against Ukraine and called for an international response. The extent of the destruction and the number of victims in Dymer are still being established, as rescue operations under the rubble continue.

Sources: theguardian.com, apnews.com, aol.com