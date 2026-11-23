Thirty-four workers remain missing after a fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande, in Serang Regency, Banten province. The fire broke out on November 21 at around 5:00 p.m. local time and engulfed the three-story building, located about 50 kilometers from Jakarta.

Earlier data from rescue services indicated that at least three people had died and four had been injured. However, in the latest official count of people in the affected area, authorities said there were 63 workers, 29 of whom had been confirmed alive. Five of them have been hospitalized for treatment, while 34 people have still not been found.

Remains recovered, but number of victims unclear

Rescue teams have recovered human remains, placing them in 24 body bags. Police warn that a single bag may contain parts of more than one person, meaning the number of bags cannot be used as the final death toll.

The intensity of the fire has made visual identification impossible. Authorities are collecting DNA samples from relatives of the missing, as well as personal belongings that may assist with identification. The procedure could take between two and three weeks, said the police representative responsible for identifying the victims.

Collapsed sections and risk of reignition

A large part of the factory has been destroyed, the roof has collapsed in places, and twisted metal elements and charred sheets are scattered across the floor. The fire has been largely brought under control, but hot spots remain in the central and rear sections of the building.

“We are conducting searches in areas that have already been secured,” said Serang fire service operations chief Tubagus Mahfud. He warned that parts of the structure had collapsed and that production materials could trigger a new fire. Fifteen fire engines equipped with water cannons were sent to the site, while the joint operation involves the police, army, Red Cross and volunteers.

Investigation underway into where the fire started

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Surviving workers told local media that the flames may have started in a cooling system on the third floor, but this theory has not been confirmed by the investigation.

Company Chief Executive Officer Steven Wijaya said that evacuation drills had been held regularly at the factory and that the site had evacuation exits, hydrants and water reserves. “We are deeply concerned by this tragedy,” he said, adding that a telephone hotline had been opened for relatives of the missing workers.

The search is expected to continue after the building has been cooled and its structure inspected. Until the identification process is completed, the number of people killed remains unconfirmed.

Sources: apnews.com, channelnewsasia.com, theguardian.com