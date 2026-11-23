Russia has lost 2,471 servicemen over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. The Ukrainian side also reports the destruction of more than 650 units of Russian vehicle equipment and fuel tankers.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces have neutralized 2,471 Russian servicemen and destroyed more than 650 units of vehicle equipment and fuel tankers,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement. The term “neutralized” is used by the Ukrainian side in its daily tally of losses.

Losses of tanks, artillery and drones reported

According to data for the past 24 hours, five Russian tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 70 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers and one air defense system were destroyed.

Ukraine’s General Staff also reports 1,459 Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, four ground robotic systems and seven units of special equipment destroyed.

This brings total Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,639,641, according to Ukrainian statistics. The total figure cited by Kyiv includes the 2,471 losses reported over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian side also reports 12,492 Russian tanks, 25,941 armored combat vehicles and 52,731 artillery systems destroyed. The total number of destroyed operational-tactical drones stands at 618,262, while the number of vehicles and fuel tankers stands at 178,713.

The figures are claims by the Ukrainian military command and have not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua