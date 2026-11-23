A drone struck a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv, injuring two people. They are receiving medical assistance, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported. The information about those injured is preliminary.

The strike hit the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, around 20 windows of the building were damaged, as well as several cars parked in the courtyard.

Strike hits two districts of Kharkiv

Terekhov also reported a repeated strike on the Industrialnyi district. “The enemy carried out a repeated strike on the Industrialnyi district,” the mayor said, adding that the consequences of the strike on the residential building were being clarified.

The attack on the high-rise block is the latest strike on Kharkiv. On Sunday evening, a Russian “Shahed” drone struck a kindergarten in the city, injuring four people.

Sources: pravda.com.ua