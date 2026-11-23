United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper held talks with civilian and military leaders from Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia during a week-long visit to the Middle East. The visit ended on November 22.

“During the meetings with the civilian and military leadership of Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the discussions focused on the current security situation and opportunities for further cooperation,” CENTCOM said.

During the tour, Cooper inspected U.S. military units in the region and spoke with service members deployed there.

Meetings in Israel and Saudi Arabia

On November 18, the admiral met in Tel Aviv with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir and the director of Israel’s intelligence service “Mossad,” Roman Gofman. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the talks focused on Iran, coordination and joint readiness for various scenarios.

Cooper then visited Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. The discussions covered defense cooperation, regional developments, Iran and the war in Yemen, Anadolu reported.

Talks in Doha amid regional tensions

In Qatar, the American admiral met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The meeting took place in Doha on November 21, but Qatar’s Ministry of Defense did not release further details.

The visit is taking place amid tensions between Washington and Tehran, also linked to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Associated Press, the Gulf states are stepping up diplomatic efforts to prevent a new escalation, while Saudi Arabia continues to be targeted by missile and drone attacks attributed to the Yemeni Houthis.

In its statement, CENTCOM did not mention any specific new military agreements or decisions resulting from the talks. It confirmed that the meetings focused on assessing the security environment and continuing cooperation between the United States and its regional partners.

Sources: apnews.com, mobil.aa.com.tr, axios.com