Oil tanks near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles again on the morning of November 23. Several facilities were damaged in the prolonged raid, but there were no deaths or injuries, the press service of Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov reported.

“This morning, the southeastern part of the republic was again subjected to an attack by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the information promptly received by the head of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, the attackers’ target was oil storage tanks near Almetyevsk,” the statement said, as quoted by Interfax.

The authorities did not specify how many unmanned aerial vehicles took part in the attack, nor did they clarify which oil facility exactly was hit. No data has been published on the extent of the material damage or on any disruption to the operation of the oil infrastructure.

Second attack in the area in four days

On November 19, oil storage tanks near Almetyevsk were also damaged in a drone attack. Shrapnel also hit several civilian facilities at the time, but there were no deaths or injuries.

During the previous strike, the automatic fire-extinguishing system and the actions of emergency services prevented a major fire from spreading. The necessary personnel and equipment were dispatched to the site, Russian authorities said at the time.

Almetyevsk is located in the southeastern part of Tatarstan, one of Russia’s main oil-producing regions. At present, there is no official report of people being injured in the new attack or of any additional consequences beyond the damage to several facilities.

Sources: interfax.ru, rbc.ru