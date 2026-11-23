Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported strikes on Ukrainian energy, logistics and port infrastructure overnight on November 23. The ministry claims that a substation in Dnipropetrovsk, facilities at the port of Izmail, a dry cargo ship near Odesa and two railway locomotives were hit.

According to the Russian military, an electrical substation with a voltage of 330 kilovolts was hit in Dnipropetrovsk. The statement said it supplied power to facilities of Ukraine’s military industry.

At the port of Izmail, in Odesa region, infrastructure facilities were targeted which, according to the Russian side, had been used to deliver military equipment to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“A dry cargo vessel at sea, southwest of Odesa, transporting military-related cargo,” was among the targets listed by the Russian ministry. The statement did not specify the vessel’s name, its flag, the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence also reported a strike on two railway locomotives in the area of Dniprodzerzhynsk railway station. It claimed that they had been used to transport weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

Further reports of strikes on Ukrainian ports

The statement came a day after Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced strikes on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia, port infrastructure in Kiliia and a dry cargo ship northeast of Odesa. At the time, the ministry said that the vessel had been carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces.

On November 18, the Russian side also reported strikes on infrastructure at the port of Izmail, as well as on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea which it claimed had been delivering dual-use cargo to a Ukrainian port.

Sources: rbc.ru