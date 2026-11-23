Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the draft of Armenia’s new Constitution has been published on a website created specifically for this purpose. He announced this on Facebook after earlier stating that the text would be presented on November 23.

The draft was prepared by the Ministry of Justice at the prime minister’s direction. The published text is preliminary and is to be discussed publicly before being refined and submitted to the National Assembly. Armenian Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said that more than 95% of the draft had already been discussed with the Constitutional Reform Council, but that new proposals and comments would be accepted after its publication.

The road to a referendum

Pashinyan said that after the public discussion, the draft must go through a parliamentary procedure. At least 70 votes are required for the National Assembly to decide on the issue of a referendum. The ruling Civil Contract party has 64 seats and needs the support of six more MPs.

“I propose that the opposition provide the necessary six votes and that we hold a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution,” Pashinyan said in parliament on November 20. He proposed a political agreement under which he would resign if voters rejected the text, while if it were approved, he would not run for prime minister in the next election.

The dispute over the Declaration of Independence

One of the main political disputes concerns the reference to the Declaration of Independence in the preamble to the current Constitution. Azerbaijan is insisting on changes to Armenia’s basic law as a condition for signing a peace agreement between the two countries, while the government in Yerevan regards constitutional reform as an internal matter.

In his statements, Pashinyan stresses that the new text must replace the “logic of war” with principles linked to peace, development and independence. The opposition formations Strong Armenia and Armenia reject the proposal for a referendum and claim that the change has been made under external pressure.

The next stage is the public discussion. Only after that can the government revise the text and submit it to parliament. If the necessary votes are secured, the final decision on the new Constitution will be made by the voters of Armenia.

Sources: armenpress.am, en.armradio.am