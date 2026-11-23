Twenty-four people have been killed in a fire at a confectionery factory in Indonesia, while rescue teams continue searching for around 30 missing workers. The fire broke out on the evening of November 21 at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, Serang Regency, Banten Province, around 50 kilometers from Jakarta. The building was severely damaged, with the roof and parts of the structure collapsing in some areas.

According to data cited by Al Jazeera and Reuters, 29 people have been confirmed alive, five of whom received medical assistance. Earlier, the factory management said that around 300 people had been at the complex during the Saturday shift, while 63 workers had been in the area affected by the fire.

Search continues amid unstable structure

Rescuers have removed 24 bags containing human remains. Indonesian authorities clarified that the number of bags cannot automatically be equated with the number of victims, as a single bag may contain remains from more than one person. On Monday, however, the president’s adviser on labor affairs, Said Iqbal, said that the confirmed death toll was 24.

Hot spots are still present in the area, and rescue teams are working carefully because of the danger of a further collapse. The operational head of the Serang fire service, Tubagus Mahfud, said:

“We are conducting inspections in areas that have already been brought under control. Parts of the structure have collapsed, while poor lighting is forcing firefighters to proceed cautiously.”

Police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers are taking part in the operation. Firefighters are also cooling the building, as the production materials could cause the fire to reignite.

Victims to be identified through DNA

The intensity of the fire has made visual identification of the remains impossible. Police are collecting DNA samples from relatives of the missing, as well as personal belongings that could assist with the identification. According to the police officer responsible for identifying the victims, the procedure could take between two and three weeks. The remains have been transferred to a hospital for forensic examination.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Said Iqbal said that preliminary data pointed to a possible short circuit in an air-conditioning system and stated that he would summon the factory manager. No final conclusions have been announced regarding the origin of the fire or possible violations of safety regulations.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, apnews.com, aljazeera.com