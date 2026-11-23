Alice Huang maintained contact with an official from China’s Ministry of State Security for more than a year while she was in a relationship with Jensen Huang, then CEO of Nvidia. This was reported by The New York Times, citing people familiar with U.S. intelligence reports.

According to the information, the contacts continued from the spring of 2025 until the autumn of 2026. The reports describe meetings between Alice Huang and an official from the Chinese agency responsible for China’s domestic and foreign intelligence.

It is unclear what information was handed over

The new information has intensified suspicions that the relationship with Jensen Huang may have been used to obtain information about Nvidia and U.S. policy on the export of artificial intelligence and high-performance chips.

There is no public evidence, however, of what information Alice Huang passed on to the Chinese authorities. It is also unclear whether the contacts were part of an official intelligence operation or had another purpose. The New York Times has not publicly identified its sources.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a former executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. The company is among Nvidia’s major chip buyers in Southeast Asia. U.S. authorities are investigating whether entities linked to the company were involved in circumventing restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China.

China rejects the allegations

Beijing rejected the allegations. China’s Foreign Ministry described claims of a Chinese spy plot as “groundless speculation and slander against China.”

Alice Huang has not commented publicly on the information. Her whereabouts are also unknown. Jensen Huang admitted that he had had an extramarital affair, but did not name Alice Huang in his first statement.

The case led to Jensen Huang’s resignation

On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member of Nvidia. The company said the decision was related to “personal conduct” inconsistent with its rules and standards.

Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation to determine whether Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang created a risk to the company, its information or export controls. U.S. officials are also demanding answers about the security of chip supplies and their possible diversion to China.

Jensen Huang said he would return to lead Nvidia if the board determined that this was in the interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States. The board, however, said it did not intend to reinstate him.

Sources: investing.com, japantimes.co.jp, apnews.com