On November 29, 2001, in Moscow, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Heydar Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a bilateral agreement that laid the groundwork for dividing the seabed and subsoil of the Caspian Sea between the two countries.

The document provides for the boundary to be drawn along a median line calculated at equal distances from base points on the shores and islands. It is determined in relation to the long-term average level of the Caspian Sea, which is minus 28 meters according to the Baltic Height System.

Resource rights remain within the individual sectors

Within their respective sectors, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan receive sovereign rights to explore, develop and manage the resources of the seabed and subsoil. The agreement also allows for the laying of underwater cables and pipelines, the construction of artificial islands, platforms, embankments and other facilities related to economic activity.

If the dividing line passes through a promising geological structure or deposit, its development must be regulated by a separate agreement between the two countries. Thus, the arrangement creates a legal framework for future energy projects without resolving all disputes over the Caspian Sea.

An important provision is that the delimitation concerns the seabed and subsoil, not biological resources and navigation. Radio Free Europe describes the arrangement as an adoption of the Russian approach of dividing the seabed while preserving the shared use of the waters.

The coordinates were finalized two years later

The agreement itself left the detailed demarcation of the boundary to a separate protocol. It was signed in Baku on February 27, 2003, and contains the coordinates of the median line between the sectors of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The starting point was defined at the junction of the seabed dividing lines between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia. The endpoint was envisaged as a future junction with the sectors of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The agreement and the protocol entered into force on July 18, 2003.

The arrangement is not the final treaty on the Caspian Sea

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the number of Caspian coastal states increased from two to five: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. This is precisely what turned the issue of resources, navigation and borders into a prolonged international dispute.

In 2003, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a separate agreement on the junction point of their dividing lines. Later, in 2018, the coastal states adopted the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. It defines territorial waters 15 nautical miles wide, 10-mile fishing zones and a common water area beyond them. “The common water area is preserved outside the fishing zones,” said Zulfiya Amanzholova, an ambassador-at-large at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sources: rferl.org