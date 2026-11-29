Spaniards are voting today in snap parliamentary elections that could change the country’s political course and bring an end to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s rule. Polling stations open at 9:00 a.m. local time and will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

A total of 38,728,356 people are eligible to vote. Of these, 35,958,711 live in Spain, while 2,769,645 are registered abroad. Voters will determine the composition of the two chambers of parliament – 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies and 209 directly elected seats in the Senate.

Vote called after housing measures fail

Pedro Sánchez called the snap election on October 5 after parliament rejected the government’s proposals to tackle the housing crisis. Property prices and rents have risen significantly over the past decade, while access to housing has become one of the most important issues for Spanish voters.

The Socialists placed housing policy at the center of their campaign and promised measures to support first-time homebuyers, protect vulnerable tenants and curb speculation. Sánchez presented the election as a clash between a progressive course and a return to right-wing policies.

“The last time the far right governed our country was during Franco’s dictatorship,” Sánchez said in an interview with El País.

The crisis led to protests in various cities, while housing proved to be an especially sensitive issue among young people and low- and middle-income households. According to data cited by the Associated Press, real house prices in Spain rose by 43% between 2015 and 2025.

Conservatives seek majority with Vox

Sánchez’s main rival is People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Opinion polls published before the ban on releasing polling data put the People’s Party in first place, but showed that Vox’s support would likely be needed for a parliamentary majority.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal is calling for a stricter migration policy, fewer regulations and limits on regional powers. The possibility of the party joining a national government is one of the election’s most important questions. The far right has not entered government in Spain since the restoration of democracy in 1975.

Feijóo did not rule out a coalition with Vox, but said that the composition of the future government would depend on the election result. The Socialists are relying on the mobilization of left-wing voters, while the People’s Party and Vox are seeking to turn the vote into a referendum on Sánchez’s government.

Coalition battle to follow

The election is Spain’s first parliamentary vote since July 23, 2023, when no political bloc secured an outright majority. The new result could once again lead to lengthy negotiations if neither the left-wing nor the right-wing camp wins enough support to form a government.

The first preliminary data will be published after voting and counting are completed, including after polling stations in the Canary Islands close. The future government will depend not only on the results of the Socialists and the People’s Party, but also on the number of seats won by Vox and regional parties.

Sources: apnews.com, english.elpais.com, investing.com