Russia reported one of the largest drone attacks since the beginning of the war. The Ministry of Defence said that 1,246 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed over Russian territory overnight. The ministry did not say how many aircraft had been launched or how many had reached their targets.

The largest number of drones were directed toward the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 462 unmanned aerial vehicles had been flying toward the region for eight hours, 123 of which had been destroyed near the capital. “Most of them were neutralised on the distant approaches,” Sobyanin said. The Russian figures have not been independently verified.

Reports of strikes on industrial facilities

In Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said that more than 50 drones had been shot down, including over Novoshakhtinsk, where a large oil refinery is located. He did not specify whether any damage had been caused. Russian and Ukrainian channels claim that some of the drones struck the refinery and caused a fire, but these reports have not been confirmed by regional authorities.

In Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported an attack on industrial facilities. According to him, the attack had been repelled and there were no fatalities or injuries. No specific facilities or the extent of any material damage were identified.

In Bryansk Region, a drone struck a bus in the village of Klimovo. Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported nine people injured. This is one of the cases involving casualties confirmed by a Russian regional authority during the latest wave of attacks.

New attacks overnight on November 29

The attacks continued the following night. According to Russian authorities, a further 17 drones heading toward Moscow were destroyed. Four unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Tula Region, with no casualties or damage reported.

Due to the threat of further attacks, Russia’s “Rosaviatsiya” introduced temporary restrictions at several airports, including Moscow’s “Sheremetyevo”. A special flight regime was also in effect at “Vnukovo” Airport.

Ukraine also reports massive Russian strikes

Alongside the Russian reports of Ukrainian attacks, Ukraine reported a new wave of Russian strikes. The Ukrainian Air Force said that it had destroyed or neutralised 141 of the 162 Russian drones launched overnight.

In Zaporizhzhia Region, local authorities reported that more than 700 Russian drones had been used over a 24-hour period. At least one person was killed and five were injured. In Kyiv, a Russian strike hit critical infrastructure, with possible disruptions to electricity and water supplies warned of.

In Chernihiv Region, seven people were killed in a Russian strike on a facility in Nizhyn, while a woman was killed in Kyiv. The Associated Press reported at least 10 civilian casualties in Ukraine during the attacks.

The Russian figures for 1,246 Ukrainian drones destroyed are lower than the numbers announced by Moscow for several previous massive attacks in November. On November 16, Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported 1,336 drones, while on November 17 it reported 1,441. The figures of 105 and 542 cited in the initial information are not confirmed by the latest verified reports for the night of November 29.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, yamal-media.ru