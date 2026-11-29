Less than two years after withdrawing from Niger, the United States has begun restoring relations with the military governments in the Sahel. Earlier in 2026, senior State Department official Nick Checker visited Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger – three countries whose ties with Western powers deteriorated following a series of military coups.

The move marks a shift in the US approach. In September 2024, Washington completed its military withdrawal from Niger after around a decade of presence and vacated Air Base 201 near Agadez, which had been used for drone operations. Following the coup in July 2023, the new authorities terminated the military agreement with the US, leading to the departure of approximately 1,000 American troops.

Russia filled the security vacuum

The military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, in Burkina Faso in 2022 and in Niger in 2023 took place against a backdrop of deteriorating security and discontent with Western military operations, particularly those of France. Armed groups linked to „al-Qaeda“ and the „Islamic State“ continued to expand their presence despite international counterterrorism operations that had been underway for years.

Russia exploited the deteriorating relations between the local governments and their Western partners by offering military assistance and political support, first through the „Wagner“ Group and later through the Africa Corps, which is controlled by Russia’s Defence Ministry.

„Russian influence should be understood not simply as military expansion, but as the result of the political opportunity created by the deterioration in relations between Sahel governments and their traditional Western partners,“ said political researcher Mohamed Moutii of the Arab Center for Research.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023 and turned it into a confederation in July 2024. The three countries officially left the Economic Community of West African States on 29 January 2025. The organisation temporarily maintained the free movement of people and trade concessions for citizens and goods from the three countries in order to limit the consequences of the split.

The battle is also over uranium, gold and lithium

The rivalry is not limited to military security. Niger has significant uranium resources, gold mining is a major economic activity in Mali and Burkina Faso, while lithium deposits are attracting attention because of demand for materials used in batteries and advanced technologies.

China already has a strong presence in infrastructure, telecommunications, mining and energy. For African countries, however, the main question is how much of the benefits remain in local economies. Economist Ahlam Kafas of Kenitra said that international partnerships should be assessed according to their contribution to local production, job creation and economic diversification.

Washington offers less than security

President Donald Trump’s administration has demonstrated a willingness to engage directly with the military governments, despite traditional US calls for the restoration of constitutional order. Under his predecessor, Joe Biden, aid to Niger was restricted following the 2023 coup.

American influence has been further hampered by the restructuring of foreign aid and the closure of USAID – the agency that managed a large part of US development programmes. For decades, educational exchange programmes, institutional partnerships and development assistance complemented American diplomacy and military cooperation.

Therefore, restoring Washington’s position will not depend solely on new contacts with the military authorities. Mary Joyce Takali, co-founder and executive director of the Malkia Africa Network, said that success would depend on whether the US can offer sustainable partnerships aligned with the political and economic priorities of African governments, rather than focusing solely on competition among the great powers.

Sources: aljazeera.com