Ukraine carried out nearly 500 long-range strikes against targets more than 500 kilometers away through November 20, 2026. This is more than the total number of such attacks during the first four years of the full-scale war, according to ACLED data analyzed by „Agence France-Presse“ and cited by „The Guardian“.

The campaign has primarily targeted Russian refineries, oil facilities, military-industrial enterprises, warehouses and logistics centers. According to data cited by „The New York Times“, Ukrainian forces struck around 40 Russian oil and military facilities in 50 days. The strikes reached more than 2,400 kilometers from the front and expanded their range to at least five seas.

Strikes on ships and targets outside Russia

On November 23, Ukrainian naval drones attacked a Russian warship located in the port of Benghazi, Libya. Libyan servicemen were wounded in the operation, two of whom later died, Libyan authorities reported. The US news agency Associated Press described the attack as one of Ukraine’s boldest long-range operations.

Ukrainian forces also attacked a Russian ship in the eastern Baltic Sea. Kyiv presents these operations as an attempt to disrupt the networks that supply the Russian army with fuel, weapons and transportation. Russia, for its part, accuses Ukraine of expanding the conflict beyond the immediate theater of hostilities.

The dispute over the impact on the war

Ukrainian strikes have damaged Russian energy and industrial facilities. According to an analysis cited by US media, Russian refinery output was around 30 percent below the level recorded the previous year. However, it has not been established that the attacks have led to a lasting restriction of Russian military operations.

„Long-range strikes alone cannot win the war“, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. According to him, they are a means of exerting pressure that is effective only when combined with action at the front and other military operations.

Washington is taking a more critical position. US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that strikes aimed at inflicting pain on the Russian population had not demonstrated sufficient effectiveness and were not stopping the Russian offensive. European officials and military analysts, however, defend the campaign as a way to force Moscow to negotiate from a weaker position.

Russia responds with massive attacks

On November 28, Russia said it had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones in a single night. Moscow provided no independent confirmation of the figure, while Ukrainian authorities did not confirm the scale of the Russian claim. That same day, Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least 10 people, including seven in a strike on a facility in Nizhyn, the Associated Press reported. Strikes also hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, with warnings of disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

Thus, long-range operations are becoming a parallel battlefield in the war, as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine’s energy system ahead of winter. Ukraine continues to develop its own long-range strike weapons in order to preserve its ability to hit Russian targets regardless of future US decisions on military aid.

Sources: nytimes.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com