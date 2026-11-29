Measuring around 40 meters in length and capable of carrying up to 20 tons of cargo, the Mi-26 helicopters were among the heaviest aircraft in the Ukrainian army aviation inventory during the 1990s. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense received a total of 28 such helicopters, 24 of which were concentrated in two squadrons of the 340th Separate Transport and Combat Helicopter Regiment in Novi Kalyniv, Lviv region. Today, the formation is associated with the 7th Army Aviation Brigade.

The aircraft’s most visible international role came in 1995, when at least two Ukrainian Mi-26s were sent to Croatia as part of the 15th Separate Helicopter Detachment of the UN mission. According to Defense Express, by mid-February the two helicopters had completed 452 flights, with a total flight time of 467 hours. They transported 2,172 tons of cargo and 2,746 people. Two more aircraft had been prepared for rotation, but the mission command abandoned the replacement after the volume of transport operations declined.

Expired service life and lack of funding

After their return, the helicopters were not given a long-term chance of being restored. In 1999, their calendar overhaul life expired, and funding for the necessary repairs was not provided. As a result, the aircraft were placed in storage, even though Mi-26 repairs had already been mastered at the Konotop Aircraft Repair Plant in 1989.

The situation was also unusual because of the origin of the power plants. The D-136 engines used by the Mi-26 are Ukrainian-made. This made helicopter maintenance a potential Ukrainian industrial opportunity, but the lack of funding and the need for a complete restoration limited its practical application.

Attempts to return them to the air

At the beginning of the 2000s, a plan was discussed for the company “Ukrainian Helicopters” to restore four aircraft. Under the proposed arrangement, two of them were to be handed over to the Ministry of Defense, while the other two were to remain with the company as compensation for the repairs carried out. There is no public confirmation that this plan was implemented.

In 2018, reports emerged of a contract between the Konotop Aircraft Repair Plant “AviaKon” and the “Ukrainian Aviation Transport Company” for the delivery of four Mi-26 airframes. At the time, it was suggested that they might have been intended for a project involving a foreign customer, but their purpose was not confirmed. Separately, publicly available photographs from 2017 showed several aircraft in varying stages of disassembly, stored in Novi Kalyniv.

After 2018, the public trail of Ukraine’s Mi-26s disappeared. Defense Express concludes that “information about the subsequent fate of Ukraine’s Mi-26s after 2018, especially following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, is absent from the public domain.” This leaves unanswered the question of how many of the aircraft have been preserved, how many have been dismantled, and whether any of them have been returned to service.

Sources: defence-ua.com, ukrmilitary.com