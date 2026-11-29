Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is preparing for a televised debate with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham over the new agreement with the European Union, the Daily Mail reports. Farage has already approached broadcasters with a proposal for a live debate in prime time.

According to a source from Reform UK, the aim is for the discussion to be public, as the government plans to discuss future relations with Brussels next year. “The Prime Minister plans to negotiate our future with the EU behind closed doors – Nigel believes this should be a public debate for everyone to see,” the source told the newspaper.

The trigger for the attack is the package agreed by Burnham at the UK–EU summit in Brussels on 20 November. It includes an agreement on trade in food and agricultural products, linking the British and European emissions trading systems, and a youth exchange scheme. The British government estimates that the arrangements could add up to 0.5% to gross domestic product by 2040, equivalent to around £17 billion a year.

The youth exchange scheme will allow people between the ages of 18 and 31 to live, work, study and travel in the EU for up to three years. It will be time-limited and operate through visas, with no entitlement to welfare benefits and no possibility for participants to bring dependent family members. The food deal provides for the removal of a large proportion of export checks and paperwork.

Farage enters Brexit debate once again

Farage already has experience of televised clashes on the issue. In 2014, he debated Nick Clegg, then leader of the Liberal Democrats, in a one-hour programme on BBC Two. Two years later, he also took part in an ITV format with Prime Minister David Cameron during the referendum campaign.

His current initiative coincides with a fresh attempt to mobilise opponents of closer relations with the EU. Farage ally Arron Banks has launched the Keep Britain Out campaign, which he says will target younger voters and seek support from technology companies and entrepreneurs.

Burnham himself is defending his course on the grounds that the previous model failed to deliver on the promises of the campaign to leave the EU. In a speech in London, he said: “The Brexit we got did not work. We lost more than we gained.” According to the Associated Press, the Prime Minister plans to begin a national conversation about long-term relations with the EU after the summit, but without a prior decision on rejoining.

The Labour Party responded to Farage’s challenge by accusing Brexit of harming business, the cost of living and the country’s ability to tackle illegal migration. So far, there has been no announcement of an agreed date or television channel for the proposed meeting between the two politicians.

Sources: dailymail.com, news.sky.com, apnews.com