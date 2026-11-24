The United States has imposed a new package of economic sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, shell companies and key individuals linked to a sanctions-evasion network. The measures target the financial infrastructure through which Iran gains access to foreign currency and maintains its international trade.

The sanctioned entities are located in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. According to the US Treasury Department, they facilitated thousands of cross-border payments worth billions of dollars on behalf of Iranian clients. Some of the companies were used in transactions involving oil, petrochemical products, metals, shipping and the import of goods.

“The Iranian economy is underwater, and its leaders are in panic,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. He added that the department would continue dismantling these networks, which it describes as the Iranian regime’s last financial link to the outside world.

What the restrictions target

The companies identified by US authorities include exchange houses and affiliated firms based in Dubai, as well as companies from Turkey and Hong Kong. The Treasury Department said some of them processed payments linked to Bank Sarmayeh, Bank Sepah, Shahr Bank and National Iranian Tanker Company.

Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold was sanctioned separately. According to Washington, it acts as an intermediary in matching export revenues with the needs of Iranian importers. US authorities claim that the system channels funds from international trade to Iran, including through transactions in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan.

As a result of the measures, the property of the sanctioned individuals and companies in the United States or under the control of US persons is blocked. US citizens and companies are generally prohibited from conducting transactions with them without authorization from the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The prohibitions may also affect companies directly or indirectly owned at least 50% by blocked individuals.

Part of a broader campaign

The new sanctions are part of Operation Economic Outcast – a campaign announced by Washington on August 24, 2026. It includes actions against Iran’s financial, oil, aviation, shipping and technology sectors, as well as against companies in third countries that the US says are helping circumvent the restrictions.

Reuters reported that a parallel analysis by the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, FinCEN, identified nearly $15 billion in financial activity potentially linked to Iran’s shadow banking system between January 2025 and August 2026.

The Associated Press described the latest move as another escalation of pressure on the Iranian economy. According to the agency, the sanctions affect nearly 30 exchange houses and executives, while their assets under US jurisdiction are frozen.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com