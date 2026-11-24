Russia is preparing new strikes against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned, citing data from Ukrainian intelligence. He called on the population to heed missile attack warnings and asked the United States and other partners for additional interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

“We have intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing new strikes. Please pay attention to missile attack warnings and stay safe,” Zelensky said in an address to Ukrainians. According to him, the protection of cities and critical infrastructure also depends on the decisions of the countries supplying missile defense systems.

The focus is on missiles and jet-powered drones

On November 23, Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief dedicated to protection against Russian jet-powered drones in 2026 and 2027. According to the president, Ukrainian intelligence had provided information on production volumes in Russia, ways of procuring components and plans for using Shahed-type drones.

Zelensky said that countering the threat requires tougher sanctions, effective control over the export of components and more resources to shoot down the drones. He noted that Ukraine needs additional F-16 fighter jets, while deliveries of Gripen aircraft are expected in January 2027. The president also said that Ukrainian manufacturers had already developed more interceptors against jet-powered drones and that contracts for their production were being prepared.

Kyiv expects decisions from Washington

The Ukrainian president stressed that the United States and the other countries on which interceptor missile deliveries depend must respond to the intelligence warnings. “Every missile for our Patriot systems is a strike against Russia – a strike against its contempt for diplomacy and human life,” he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine expects the necessary decisions from Washington on the delivery of Patriot missiles. No specific dates were given for possible new Russian strikes. The information about their preparation remains an assertion by the Ukrainian leadership based on intelligence data.

Sources: aa.com.tr, pravda.com.ua, newsukraine.rbc.ua