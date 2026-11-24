Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and five other activists were fined by the Copenhagen City Court for unlawful entry during two pro-Palestinian protests in Denmark. Thunberg must pay 1,800 Danish kroner, or around €240, AFP reported.

The case concerns a protest at the University of Copenhagen on September 4, 2024, and a demonstration at a Maersk facility on May 13, 2025. All six defendants denied the charges and asked to be acquitted.

The University Protest

During the first protest, the activists entered the university building housing the administration and the rector’s offices. They demanded that the university end its cooperation with Israeli universities.

According to the court’s ruling, the protesters closed the door of a room in which they had barricaded themselves and left after police intervened. The court found that the police operation had been necessary and that the activists’ goals could have been pursued through lawful means.

The ruling also rejected the argument that Greta Thunberg’s large social media following gives her freedom of action comparable to that of journalists. According to the court, internet popularity does not change the rules governing access to someone else’s building.

The Action at Maersk

Thunberg was also convicted for taking part in a protest outside a Maersk facility in May 2025. The activists demanded that the company stop transporting military equipment to Israel. AFP reported that, in Thunberg’s case, the court combined the violations committed during the two protests into a single fine of 1,800 kroner.

The court’s ruling also imposes other fines on the five activists. The document lists penalties ranging from 1,200 to 7,250 Danish kroner, depending on each person’s involvement in the individual violations.

“This is a legitimate debate, and sometimes visible action is needed to draw attention to issues of public interest,” said lawyer Taige Trier, as quoted by AFP.

Trier added that his clients had acknowledged being present at the protests, but the defense maintained that their actions were protected by freedom of expression. The lawyer said an appeal was being considered. However, because of the size of the fines, an appeal to a higher court is not automatically guaranteed and permission from the Danish Appeals Permission Board may be required.

Some Danish reports initially stated that Thunberg had been fined 2,400 kroner. The court’s ruling and AFP’s information put the fine at 1,800 kroner.

Sources: freemalaysiatoday.com, cphpost.dk, doi.dk