Nearly 800 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat within 24 hours, EFE reports. The Spanish rescue service assisted 733 people from six vessels – four that arrived on the island of El Hierro and two that were directed to Tenerife. The figures are interim and were collected by emergency and maritime rescue services.

Among those who arrived were at least 49 women and 29 minors. They said they were mainly citizens of Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry. Some of the boats departed from Saint-Louis, Dakar and Tangi, and the journey lasted between five and eight days.

Pressure on El Hierro is growing

El Hierro remains the main arrival point. On Sunday, another 294 migrants were received on the island aboard five boats. This brought the number of people who reached the island in November to nearly 11,000 – approximately its entire population, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reported.

The Canary Islands government put the number of migrants who arrived across the archipelago during the month at around 13,000. The discrepancy between the figures is due to the different reporting times and to whether only people who reached El Hierro or everyone who arrived in the Canary Islands is counted.

Some of the migrants were moved to other islands. Around 800 people were transported from El Hierro to Tenerife to free up space in reception centers and temporary facilities on the island.

Spain allocates additional funding

The Spanish government has approved an additional 5 million euros to address the consequences of the migration pressure. Another 15 million euros had already been allocated to the crisis.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo is urging the central government to speed up the distribution of unaccompanied migrant minors among the autonomous regions. He warned that without additional measures, the islands would be left to bear the burden alone, and called for a stronger European presence along the African coast.

According to RTVE, the Atlantic route became active again in November after a brief lull. Most boats depart from the western coast of Africa, and El Hierro is among the closest points on the route to the Canary Islands.

Sources: efe.com, rtve.es, cadenaser.com