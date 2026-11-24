More than 700,000 Russian service members had died in the war in Ukraine by the end of September 2026, according to a new estimate by Meduza and Mediazona, cited by The New York Times. The analysis includes both registered deaths and service members declared missing, but for whom there are grounds to believe they have died.

According to the calculation, at least 490,000 deaths have already been registered in documents of the Russian statistics agency Rosstat. The remainder, bringing the total to more than 700,000 people, was derived using a statistical model that takes into account service members whose deaths have not yet been officially recorded, including a large number of those who went missing during combat operations.

How the number was calculated

New data became available following a breach of Rosstat’s systems. The groups Belarusian Cyber-Partisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility for the cyberattack. Meduza and Mediazona compared the leaked database with other registers, notifications from relatives of missing service members, and data on inheritance proceedings.

The researchers used methods from mathematics, actuarial science, and epidemiology to estimate the number of deaths that have not yet been reflected in official registers. “For now, this is the best estimate we can make based on the available data,” Meduza and Mediazona said in their analysis.

However, the data for 2026 is incomplete. According to the analysis, more time is needed to determine with greater certainty how many Russian service members died over the past year. Therefore, the figure of more than 700,000 refers to the end of September, not to the entire period since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

No universally accepted final figure

The New York Times notes that it has not independently verified either the leaked data or the analysis’s methodology. The exact number of casualties in the war remains difficult to establish, as Russia and Ukraine do not publish complete and verifiable military records.

The estimate does not include wounded Russian service members. There is also no single confirmed figure for Ukrainian losses. The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington estimates that around 150,000 Ukrainian service members had died by June, while other sources put the number of dead and missing at more than 200,000.

Sources: gvwire.com, meduza.io, rferl.org