Czechia has joined Hungary in opposing the European Union’s new proposal for its seven-year budget. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš described the draft financial framework for 2028–2034 as “absolutely unacceptable” and said he could not see how an agreement could be reached in its current form.

“The budget is absolutely unacceptable. The positions are so far apart that I cannot even imagine how we can reach an agreement,” Babiš said ahead of the meeting of the Visegrád Group leaders in Bratislava.

The dispute is over the allocation of funds

The draft was presented on Saturday by European Council President António Costa. It provides for a total budget of €1.582 trillion over the seven-year period. The amount is €40 billion lower than the proposal of the Irish presidency and €180.6 billion below the European Commission’s initial draft.

Babiš objected to the ratio between funds allocated directly to member states and money for the EU’s central programmes. According to him, under the current framework the ratio is 60 to 40, whereas the new proposal reverses it in favour of centrally managed programmes.

The Czech prime minister also said that Western European countries had built their core infrastructure with European funding and were now restricting the ability of newer members to invest in motorways and railway lines. Prague is also opposed to increasing spending on the EU institutions.

Prague and Budapest want separate funding for Ukraine

The other contentious issue is the inclusion of aid for Ukraine in the common budget. Babiš insists that support for Kyiv should be agreed outside the seven-year financial framework.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said in Bratislava that his country “does not accept Ukraine’s funding being linked to the seven-year budget” and would not agree to it becoming an obligation for all member states.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the leaders of Poland, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia, as well as the Austrian chancellor, shared the view that the proposal could not be accepted. The five countries are calling for protection of cohesion funds and agricultural subsidies.

The next clash will be in Brussels

EU leaders will discuss the draft at a special meeting on 26 and 27 November. The aim is to bring closer the positions of the countries that contribute more to the budget and those that receive more than they contribute. The negotiations are expected to continue in December, but for now Czechia and Hungary remain among the most determined opponents of the proposed framework.

Sources: aol.com, tasr.sk, uk.marketscreener.com