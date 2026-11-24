Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets, after which the Russian aircraft left the zone without violating the country's territorial airspace, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“The aircraft left the zone while our military was taking measures, and there was no violation of territorial airspace,” the South Korean military said.

Brief alert on Ulleungdo Island

At 7:52 a.m. local time, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent an emergency message to the island's residents. They were urged to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings. The North Gyeongsang provincial government cancelled the warning about five minutes later.

The initial message identified the aircraft as Russian, while the text cancelling the alert incorrectly described it as a suspected North Korean aircraft. This caused confusion over the nationality of the aircraft and whether South Korean airspace had been violated.

No airspace violation

An air defense identification zone is an area in which foreign aircraft must be identified, but it is not part of a state's sovereign airspace. Entering it does not in itself constitute a violation of airspace, and South Korean military officials did not establish that such a violation occurred in this case.

The incident came days after another flight by Russian military aircraft through South Korea's air defense identification zone. Seoul also scrambled fighter jets then to monitor the aircraft and prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.

Sources: m-en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com, en.asiatoday.co.kr