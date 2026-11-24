South Korea scrambled fighter jets after several Russian military aircraft briefly entered its air defense identification zone off the east coast. The aircraft approached Ulleungdo Island in the East Sea and then left the area without violating the country’s territorial airspace, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the zone and dispatched fighter jets to prevent a possible incident. In their statement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that “tactical maneuvers” had been carried out.

An air defense identification zone is not equivalent to a country’s airspace. It is used to identify and track aircraft approaching it, with foreign aircraft usually required to identify themselves in advance.

Brief warning for Ulleungdo residents

An evacuation warning was issued for residents of Ulleungdo Island amid the Russian aircraft’s flight. According to Yonhap, the local authorities’ initial message incorrectly stated that North Korean aircraft might be in the area.

The warning was canceled several minutes later. Reuters reported that it was in effect for about three minutes, while Yonhap said it lasted approximately five minutes. Both sources agree that the Russian aircraft did not enter South Korean airspace.

Second similar incident in November

The incident was the second of its kind this month. On November 17, the South Korean military again reported that several Russian military aircraft had entered the air defense identification zone over the East Sea. Fighter jets were scrambled then as well, and the aircraft left the area without violating national airspace.

A South Korean military spokesperson said at the time: “Our military will continue to maintain a firm military readiness.” Russia and China do not recognize the jurisdiction of the South Korean zone, stating that it has insufficient grounds in international law.

Sources: uk.marketscreener.com, m-en.yna.co.kr, en.yna.co.kr