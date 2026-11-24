The Government of National Unity in Tripoli has officially requested an explanation from Kyiv over Ukrainian military operations against Russian vessels near Benghazi. The request was made after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk the Russian corvette “Mercury” and hit the MV Angara cargo ship.

Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Zelensky’s statements and said that the country would not be drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “The continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine does not give either side the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory or in Libya’s territorial waters,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry asked Kyiv to clarify whether Libyan territory or infrastructure had been used in planning and carrying out the attacks.

Two different reactions from divided Libya

The attack on the “Mercury” was carried out on November 22 at a naval base in Benghazi, which is under the control of the authorities in eastern Libya. According to them, the vessel had been stopped at the port for refueling and resupply under maritime cooperation agreements with Russia.

The government in Benghazi also asked Kyiv to provide official explanations, but it additionally took a diplomatic step at the UN. It said it had filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, calling for an international investigation into the strikes on a Russian vessel and a Maltese cargo ship near the city. The eastern authorities are insisting that it be clarified whether Libyan ports and other facilities were used in the foreign conflict.

Thus, the reaction has come from both rival Libyan administrations. The government in Tripoli is emphasizing the country’s sovereignty and demanding an explanation from Kyiv, while the authorities in Benghazi are speaking of a violation of Libyan territory and seeking an international investigation.

What is known about the strikes

Zelensky said that the operation had been carried out by Ukrainian services and described it as a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kyiv also released video footage which, according to the Ukrainian president, shows the attacks on the “Mercury” and the MV Angara. The Ukrainian side described the Russian vessels as military targets linked to Russia’s military capabilities.

There are discrepancies in reports about the consequences. Libyan sources cited by Anadolu reported that 10 people had been injured in the attack on the Russian vessel. The Associated Press said that the crew of the other vessel had been evacuated and that some of the sailors had been admitted to hospitals, without giving a final number of casualties.

So far, there has been no public statement from Kyiv in response to Tripoli’s diplomatic request. The Libyan authorities are expected to continue their own investigation, while the eastern administration is expected to insist on an international inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr