The Russian cargo ship Sparta II arrived in St. Petersburg after being towed from the Gulf of Finland. The vessel was hit by drones on Saturday, November 21, while sailing from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad, after which a fire broke out on board.

Following the damage, the ship began drifting toward Finnish territorial waters. Finnish, Estonian and Russian rescue services took part in extinguishing the fire and cooling the containers on deck. A total of seven vessels were involved in the operation – two Russian, two Estonian and three Finnish.

The crew was evacuated

The 16-member crew was first evacuated into lifeboats and then transferred to another Russian ship. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said there were no injuries. Reuters, however, reported that one crew member had sustained minor injuries.

After two days of firefighting efforts, the Finnish Border Guard authorized the start of the towing operation. “Thermal cameras show that some of the containers are warm, but the ship is stable enough for towing to begin,” the Finnish authorities said.

The Finnish Border Guard said that transferring the ship to Russian rescue vessels had been “the best and safest solution for Finland”. No oil spill or other pollution was detected in the area.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility

The Finnish military said the strike was likely carried out by Ukraine. Kyiv has made no official comment on the incident. Russian Governor Drozdenko said the ship had been attacked by two drones while sailing toward Kaliningrad.

Sparta II is a Russian cargo ship measuring 121 meters in length and is owned by Oboronlogistika – a company that provides logistical services to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The vessel is under sanctions imposed by the United States and Ukraine and, according to information cited by Finnish media, is suspected of transporting weapons.

The incident occurred in international waters west of the Russian island of Gogland, but the damaged ship later entered Finnish territorial waters. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the war in Ukraine “is spreading into our immediate neighborhood”.

Sources: yle.fi, straitstimes.com, investing.com