North Korea will consider closing the Swiss diplomatic mission in Pyongyang following Bern’s sanctions against the Songdowon International Children’s Camp. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency, cited by Reuters and South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The threat was issued by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and director of the General Affairs Department of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. She accused Switzerland of imposing sanctions that constitute an “openly hostile act” and a “serious infringement” on North Korea’s sovereignty.

“I will recommend that our Foreign Ministry carefully examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic mission from Pyongyang in the coming days,” Kim Yo Jong said.

The sanctions are linked to allegations that the camp participated in an organized program to transfer Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russia to North Korea. According to the grounds cited for the European sanctions, Songdowon is a state-run entity that received, accommodated and enrolled children in programs with political and ideological content.

Pyongyang rejects the allegations and describes its cooperation with Russia as lawful. Kim Yo Jong said Switzerland’s actions leave a “lasting stain” on the international reputation of a country that claims to uphold humanitarian principles.

The mission reopened less than a month ago

The case comes just weeks after Switzerland restored its diplomatic presence in Pyongyang. The mission resumed operations on October 19, while Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis officially took part in its reopening during his visit to North Korea on October 29 and 30.

Cassis held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and other government officials. Switzerland described the restoration of the mission as a way to maintain direct contact and political dialogue. The mission is subordinate to the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, which continues to be responsible for diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

No decision has so far been announced on the mission’s permanent closure. Kim Yo Jong’s statement makes clear that the issue will first be reviewed internally by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry. If Pyongyang carries out its threat, it would sever Switzerland’s restored direct diplomatic presence in the country almost immediately after its resumption.

Sources: reuters.com, en.yna.co.kr, koreajoongangdaily.com