Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports and export routes are threatening global food security. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this after a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to him, millions of people depend on Ukraine’s agricultural exports, particularly in countries that rely on supplies from Ukraine. “The Kremlin is once again putting the livelihoods of millions of people at risk,” Sybiha said.

He stressed that Ukraine would continue doing everything possible to maintain global food supplies, despite Russia’s attempts to disrupt them. The statement was quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda”.

Warning of consequences beyond Europe

Sybiha thanked Latvia and President Edgars Rinkēvičs for chairing the meeting. Latvia is leading the UN Security Council in November for the first time in its history. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to Türkiye, India, Egypt and the Philippines for taking part in the meeting.

“The consequences of Russia’s war extend far beyond the borders of Europe,” Sybiha said. According to him, strikes on ports, vessels and export routes could affect countries that are not parties to the war but depend on Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.

The UN also warned that attacks in the Black Sea are disrupting grain exports and affecting food security beyond the region. Between June and October 2026, the organisation recorded 164 reports of attacks against commercial vessels in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions and in the Black Sea. Of these, 15 were verified by the UN, with at least 21 crew members killed and 43 injured.

Warnings about energy and heating

In his statement, Ukraine’s foreign minister also said that Russia was trying to deprive millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heating and water ahead of winter. He described Russia’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council as illegal, arguing that it belonged to the Soviet Union.

The Security Council meeting was devoted to the war in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, ports and shipping in the Black Sea.

Sources: pravda.com.ua