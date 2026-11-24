Eleven people were killed and 19 were wounded in a strike in western Yemen, the Houthis said. According to Anis al-Asbahi, spokesman for the health ministry run by the Houthis, the attack took place in Hudaydah province and likely hit telecommunications facilities and a residential building.

“More victims remain under the rubble,” al-Asbahi said, quoted by The Associated Press. He did not specify how many people could still be trapped under the destroyed buildings. The Houthis attributed the strike to Saudi-backed forces.

Separately, seven airstrikes in Lahij province left at least 25 people dead or wounded, the Houthis claimed. According to al-Asbahi, the attacks targeted cars and buses carrying civilians, mostly displaced people, to Taiz province.

The claims have not been independently confirmed. The Houthis have not provided evidence for the reported number of casualties, and The Associated Press was unable to verify the information on the ground. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the reports.

Sources: apnews.com