Up to 325,000 Russian servicemen may have been killed in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an analysis of a leaked Rosstat database shows. The officially registered death toll is 270,547, but according to the investigation, the data are entered with a delay of several months, while during the initial period the place of death was often not specified.

„The capture of the entire Donbas has remained one of Vladimir Putin’s main objectives since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine,“ „Agency“ notes in its analysis, prepared using data and estimates from „Project“. According to the publication, it was precisely the continuation of the offensive in the region that led to losses exceeding those suffered by the Soviet army in individual offensive operations during World War II.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2025

The adjusted estimate breaks down the Russian servicemen killed in Donetsk region by year as follows: around 23,000 in 2022–2023, 87,000 in 2024, 147,000 in 2025, and around 68,000 in the incomplete year 2026. The total reaches approximately 325,000 people.

Across all fronts of the war, 474,000 deaths have been registered in the leaked database. Taking registration delays into account, the total number of Russian servicemen killed by September 2026 may have reached 573,000, the analysis states.

Pokrovsk is the deadliest sector

More than 100,000 Russian servicemen were killed in the fighting for Pokrovsk, the data show. More than 8,000 of these deaths were registered after March 2026, when Russia announced that it had captured the city.

Around 34,000 Russian servicemen were recorded as killed in the Bakhmut area and in the city itself. Analysts note that the place of death was specified less often in the database for the fighting in 2022 and early 2023, which may indicate a higher actual figure.

At least 19,000 deaths have been registered for Avdiivka. Before the city was captured in February 2024, the Russian army was losing an average of around 1,000 servicemen per month. In March and April, losses rose to around 2,000 per month, while from March 2024 to September 2026, more than 11,000 additional Russian servicemen were killed in the area. Vuhledar is linked to around 5,000 registered deaths.

Comparison with Soviet operations

According to Grigory Krivosheev’s reference work, the Soviet army’s irrecoverable losses in the Donbas offensive operation in 1943 amounted to 66,000 people. The Berlin offensive operation in April and May 1945 recorded 78,000 irrecoverable losses.

These figures are significantly lower than the estimate of Russian deaths in Donetsk region in the current war. However, the data are calculations based on a leaked Rosstat dataset and adjustments for incomplete or delayed registration, rather than statistics officially acknowledged by the Russian authorities.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, agents.media