Dmitry Medvedev’s new nuclear warnings are aimed at intimidating the West and putting pressure on the countries supporting Ukraine. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), published in its analysis of the course of the war.

On November 23, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council published an article in the “Moscow Journal of International Law.” In it, he called on Ukraine and its allies to remember Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which, in his words, gives Moscow the right—and in some cases the obligation—to use all available means to guarantee national security.

“The Russian Federation not only has the right, but in a number of situations is obliged to use nuclear weapons,” Medvedev said.

At the same time, he said that Moscow had not considered the use of nuclear weapons “directly necessary,” although, according to him, the actions of Ukraine and the West had created situations in which Russia’s doctrine allows such a step. A day earlier, Medvedev said that Kyiv and NATO had crossed the threshold required for a possible preemptive nuclear strike, but added that no such decision had been made.

What changed in Russia’s doctrine

The Kremlin updated its nuclear doctrine in November 2024. Among the new formulations is the possibility for Russia to consider using nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks that threaten the territorial integrity of Russia or Belarus.

The receipt of information about the mass crossing of Russia’s border by weapons, including cruise missiles and unmanned vehicles, is also cited as possible grounds. These very formulations are among the arguments Medvedev invokes in his latest warning.

ISW’s assessment

According to ISW, the Kremlin regularly uses Medvedev to spread nuclear threats both in Russia’s domestic information space and internationally. Analysts describe his statements as likely part of a coordinated information strategy aimed at provoking fear in the West, restricting policies supporting Ukraine, and encouraging decisions favorable to Russia.

The institute emphasizes that Ukraine has for years carried out intensive strikes and military operations on internationally recognized Russian territory. Nevertheless, ISW does not regard these actions as a factor that has increased the likelihood of Russia using nuclear weapons.

Thus, Medvedev’s latest statement is not presented as evidence of an imminent decision to launch a nuclear strike, but as another warning through which Moscow is attempting to influence Western support for Kyiv.

Sources: unian.net