A Chinese government official with the surname Ma has been sentenced to death for espionage on behalf of a foreign country, the Gold Wall Press publishing house, which is affiliated with the National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets, reported.

According to the publication, Ma was recruited by a foreign intelligence service while working outside China. He signed a cooperation agreement containing clauses on “confidentiality” and “loyalty” and received fixed monthly payments.

He handed over 35 pieces of information for more than 1 million yuan

Ma provided a total of 35 pieces of information that were classified as state secrets. He received more than 1 million yuan for them, or approximately 150,000 dollars.

The intelligence officer, identified as Kailin, frequently arranged meetings with Ma in order to deepen his contacts with him. As a pretext for becoming closer, he expressed an interest in learning Chinese.

The foreign country Ma worked for has not been identified. There is also no information about when and where the sentence was handed down, or whether the death penalty has already been carried out.

Beijing is increasingly publicizing espionage cases

Chinese courts usually do not publish information about cases related to national security. In recent years, however, the Ministry of State Security and Gold Wall Press have increasingly publicized cases of arrests and used social media, films and comics to warn about the dangers of espionage.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com