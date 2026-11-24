At least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli airstrike near a police post in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Five more people were injured in the attack, local medics said, as cited by Reuters.

The strike was carried out early in the morning. At the time of publication, the Israeli army had not commented on the attack.

Strikes continue after the ceasefire

The attack is the latest in a series reported since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and “Hamas”, reached in October 2025 with the mediation of the United States. The truce halted full-scale hostilities in devastated Gaza, but did not end Israeli strikes or lead to the disarmament of the Palestinian movement.

According to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is controlled by “Hamas”, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce. Israel says that five of its soldiers have been killed during the same period.

The Israeli armed forces control around two-thirds of the Gaza Strip, which is more territory than they controlled when the truce began. “Hamas” holds a small strip of land along the coast.

UN worker killed in Jabalia

A day before the strike near Khan Younis, an employee of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The new casualties were reported amid ongoing disputes over the implementation of the truce, which ended the main hostilities but did not bring an end to the violence in the enclave.

Sources: bta.bg, in.marketscreener.com