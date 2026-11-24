The two front-runners for reaching the second round of next year’s presidential election in France – far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen – have recently stirred controversy with statements about policy toward Ukraine. The issue has thus become part of the election campaign and prompted some media outlets to say that “the French presidential election is putting Kyiv in a difficult position,” BTA reports.

Le Pen, who is locked in a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over a place where they could meet, has repeatedly stated that France’s dire financial situation does not allow it to continue providing financial aid to Kyiv. At the other end of the political spectrum, Mélenchon spoke out against Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian territory, and recently drew serious criticism with a statement that the people of Donbas should decide where they want to live – in Russia or Ukraine, European publications note.

ACCUSATIONS AGAINST MÉLENCHON OF SOUNDING LIKE A KREMLIN SPOKESMAN

At the beginning of the month, Mélenchon’s opponents criticized him for sounding like a Kremlin spokesman. The повод was a statement by the leader of the far-left party “La France Insoumise” that resolving the conflict in Ukraine through territorial concessions could not happen without the people being consulted in a referendum, Agence France-Presse reported.

In an election speech on November 8, he raised the issue of Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine that Russia claims as its own and has largely seized.

“We cannot accept considering peace with territorial concessions in Ukraine without asking the population concerned on which side of the border it wants to live,” Mélenchon told his supporters. “The people themselves must decide what they want,” he added.

In an interview broadcast by two French media outlets the following day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot sharply responded to Mélenchon’s words and said that the far-left politician “has simply become a spokesman for the Kremlin.”

“In my view, this definitely makes him unfit for the position he seeks,” Barrot told RTL and “Public Sénat.”

Mélenchon responded to Barrot’s criticism, accusing him of having himself wanted to surrender Donbas by proposing “territorial concessions” in 2025.

“Poor Barrot has once again missed an opportunity to remain silent,” the leader of La France Insoumise added.

But Mélenchon was also attacked by his main rival on the left, Raphaël Glucksmann, who accused him of spreading the propaganda of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Regarding a possible referendum in Donbas, Glucksmann said on BFMTV that Mélenchon “is reciting the talking points that the Kremlin has been repeating for years.”

Russia forced the Ukrainian population to flee their homes in Donbas, Glucksmann said.

Ukraine is currently refusing to negotiate territorial concessions. Following the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia and Ukraine, with the participation and under the auspices of the United States, Zelensky said that the American side had put forward the idea of “Ukraine giving up Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.”

The Ukrainian president reiterated his position that Kyiv was not inclined to cede territory, but added that if his country received satisfactory security guarantees, the issue of Donbas would be put to a referendum in which all Ukrainians would vote, Reuters reported.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Mélenchon through its spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi. According to him, the Ukrainian people had already expressed their will in a referendum in 1991, when they voted for an independent Ukraine.

Any “referendums” held under occupation are a means of annexation, not a free expression of the people’s will, Tykhyi added, noting that more than 90% of people voted for an independent Ukraine in the 1991 referendum, including 83% in Donbas.

LE PEN DOES NOT WANT TO GIVE KYIV MORE MONEY, BUT WILL HONOR COMMITMENTS

Last Monday, Le Pen also made a statement on “the Ukraine issue” following a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador in Paris, Agence France-Presse and Reuters reported.

“The state of France’s finances is such that it no longer allows financial assistance to Ukraine to continue in the coming months,” said Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, but insisted that if elected president, France would nevertheless honor its existing commitments to Ukraine, including providing Kyiv with the €90 billion loan agreed by the EU.

Le Pen is leading in opinion polls in the race to succeed France’s current president, Emmanuel Macron, next year, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to a poll by the Ifop institute, Le Pen would win between 32% and 36% in the first round, followed by Mélenchon with between 17% and 19.5%. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff.

Former centrist Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is in third place, followed by the rising star of this election – Cannes Mayor David Lisnard.

In the past, Le Pen has faced criticism over her relations with Russia, including her 2017 meeting with Putin in the Kremlin and a loan taken out by her party from a Russian bank, which she fully repaid in 2023.

She has also spoken out against Ukraine’s membership in the EU, one of Kyiv’s leading foreign-policy goals.

Le Pen has always opposed the invasion, and in her talks with Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Omelchenko she assured him of “her firm support for Ukraine from the very beginning of the conflict.”

Although she will end financial assistance, Le Pen told the diplomat that she “will continue to support Ukraine through donations of equipment, humanitarian supplies and much more active diplomacy.”

In a statement about the meeting distributed by Le Pen, she described the conversation as “frank” and stressed that “achieving peace – however difficult a task that may be – must remain the supreme goal for everyone.”

She asked the ambassador to find out whether Zelensky would be willing to meet her “in Paris or Brussels.” But nothing was said about a possible visit by the French far-right leader to Kyiv, even though the Ukrainian president invited her to visit the Ukrainian capital.

Later that day, Omelchenko thanked Le Pen for her support in a post on X.

He said that the two had discussed aid for Ukraine and “the prospects for EU and NATO membership, bilateral relations and post-war reconstruction.” However, the diplomat made no mention of Le Pen’s statement about the future of financial assistance.

Le Pen’s opponents are concerned that by constantly emphasizing how important it is for the war to end as soon as possible, she could force Ukraine to capitulate on unfavorable terms.

“If Russia imposes its will on a European country through its brutality, then all of Europe is weakened,” Macron wrote on Facebook.

He then attacked Le Pen. “Let us be clear – those who want to reduce the resources provided to Ukraine are in practice working for an unjust peace – one that will leave Ukraine permanently vulnerable, and Europe along with it.”

UKRAINE FACES A DIFFICULTY

“The French presidential election puts Ukraine in a difficult position,” Politico wrote in a commentary on Le Pen’s and Mélenchon’s policies toward Ukraine should they be elected.

“Many are following the campaign (in France) and the candidates’ positions very closely, because its outcome could seriously affect the future of our entire Union and European security,” said Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian parliament, expressing concerns widely shared in the Baltic and Nordic capitals.

More muted support for Ukraine from Paris would represent a serious change, Politico notes. France – the EU’s only nuclear power – is co-chair of the Coalition of the Willing, which met in Berlin on Thursday to discuss European aid for Kyiv. According to reports, US President Donald Trump called into the meeting, sharply criticizing the continuation of spending on military assistance to Ukraine.

Paris also occupies a key position in efforts to counter Russia’s shadow fleet, which transports oil for sale in order to circumvent EU sanctions, Politico adds.

The first round of France’s presidential election will take place on April 18, and if no president is elected in that round, a runoff will be held on May 2.