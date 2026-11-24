Poland believes that the violation of its airspace by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle was intentional. Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski said this in an interview with RMF24.

“It is difficult to imagine that this was accidental. We assume that it was an intentional act,” Zalewski said.

The Russian drone entered Poland during an attack on the western regions of Ukraine. The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected in the area of Dorohusk in the Lublin Voivodeship and remained in Polish airspace for a short time. According to RMF24, its flight was tracked by three air defence systems.

The military had been tracking the drone from the outset

Zalewski said that the object had been monitored from the moment it began entering Polish airspace. The Polish military decided not to open fire because of the possibility of destruction and civilian casualties.

“If there had been an immediate threat, the drone would have been destroyed,” the deputy minister said.

He said Poland considers such unmanned aerial vehicles to be strike drones, but it is still unclear whether the particular aircraft was armed or was being used as a decoy. According to Zalewski, the drone was equipped with reconnaissance technology, including cameras.

Poland expects additional support from NATO

“We regard everything that enters Polish airspace as a threat,” Paweł Zalewski stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security was meeting because of the incident. The agenda includes the protection of Polish airspace, violations of airspace by Russian missiles and drones, and additional support from NATO.

Among the measures under discussion is providing Poland with an AWACS aircraft for early warning and control of airspace. Warsaw is also raising the issue of establishing a permanent US military base in the country.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a Russian air attack on Ukraine, which prompted an alert to be declared in parts of the Lublin Voivodeship. Polish authorities have reported no casualties or damage on their territory.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, rmf24.pl