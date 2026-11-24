Ukraine described the drone attack on a Russian warship and a cargo ship in Libyan waters over the weekend as a lawful act of self-defense. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the statement after the Tripoli-based Libyan government condemned the operation.

“Both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment are legitimate targets,” Sybiha said. He referred to Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the right to self-defense.

According to him, this right is not limited to the territory where the aggression is taking place. Sybiha said that self-defense can also be carried out on the territory of the aggressor state or in international waters.

“Ukraine is not involving anyone in the war, nor is it moving the war anywhere else,” Andrii Sybiha said.

The minister added that Kyiv respects Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the actions are directed against Russia’s armed aggression and are not intended to harm Libya or the Libyan people.

Tripoli requested an explanation from Kyiv

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity condemned the Ukrainian operation, during which the Russian corvette “Mercury” was sunk in the port of Benghazi. The authorities said Libya would not accept being drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Benghazi is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army maintains ties with Russia. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli controls the western part of the divided country.

The eastern Libyan administration said there were indications that the naval drones had been launched from the western part of the country. It called on the UN to investigate claims that Ukraine had deployed military experts in Libya as well.

What is known about the Russian ships

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the corvette “Mercury” had docked in Benghazi for several days to take on fuel and supplies. According to the institute, the ship had escorted cargo vessels that could be carrying weapons deliveries to Russia.

The Russian defense minister has not publicly commented on the attack. In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv was behind another drone strike on the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II” in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

Zelensky said that “Sparta II” had been a legitimate target because it was carrying weapons. The Russian ship was damaged and towed to St. Petersburg, Russia’s Transport Ministry reported.

Sources: bta.bg, au.marketscreener.com, apnews.com