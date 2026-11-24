The United Kingdom has warned companies providing direct support to the Ukrainian armed forces of an increased threat of Russian acts of sabotage. The warning was issued jointly by the UK Ministry of Defence and the National Security Protection Authority within MI5.

It applies to businesses supplying equipment and materials to Ukraine, as well as organisations along the relevant supply chains. Companies have been urged to improve their internal security and take measures to protect facilities, employees, technology and critical assets.

“Over the past few months, Russia has been carrying out an increasing number of attempted acts of sabotage against facilities linked to the European defence industry,” the warning states. According to the British authorities, the actions are carried out mainly through agents using relatively simple methods, most notably arson.

Call for stricter security measures

The British authorities recommend that companies reduce their digital vulnerability, improve the detection and reporting of suspicious intelligence-gathering activity around their facilities, and identify the key assets that need to be protected.

The warning comes amid a series of reports of alleged acts of sabotage targeting facilities in Europe linked to the defence industry and military aid to Ukraine. The British government has also held closed-door briefings for executives from the defence sector and critical infrastructure.

Dan Jarvis, a minister of state at the UK Home Office, said the threat affected not only individual companies but also the security of the United Kingdom’s allies.

“Recent attempted acts of sabotage across Europe show how serious the threats we face are,” Jarvis said.

He described targeting organisations carrying out work in support of Ukraine as “shameful” and called on businesses, intelligence services and the government to work together to detect and prevent such threats.

London links Moscow to previous arson attacks

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the United Kingdom has been among Kyiv’s most active supporters. London has repeatedly accused Russia of being behind espionage and sabotage operations on British territory and in other European countries.

Last year, a group of Britons were sentenced to prison for carrying out arson attacks at companies linked to Ukraine. British authorities said the operations had been organised at Moscow’s direction.

The Russian Embassy in London has not commented on the warnings or the British accusations.

Sources: bta.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com