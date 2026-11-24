Ukraine will turn to the new US Congress if President Donald Trump fails to persuade Vladimir Putin to end the war by the end of the year. Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Bloomberg. The new composition of Congress will be controlled by the Democrats.

According to him, if a peace agreement acceptable to Kyiv is not reached, Ukraine will ask Washington for a significant military aid package and tougher sanctions against Russia.

“We want peace, but not only at Ukraine’s expense,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said that US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were insisting that the agreement be concluded as soon as possible, preferably by January. According to Zelensky, Kyiv could come under pressure to make significant concessions, while Putin is showing no signs of being ready to end the war.

Kyiv calls for more Patriot missiles

Zelensky urged allies to increase deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which are being used against Russian ballistic attacks. He said that Ukraine was facing a severe shortage and that some of the deliveries already agreed upon were being delayed.

According to him, the delivery of 48 Patriot missiles has been delayed because US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has still not approved the package. Even after receiving them, the quantity will not fully cover Ukraine’s needs.

Zelensky said that since last year, the US has been delivering an average of 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month. He described this as approximately one-quarter of the quantity promised by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Separately, the Financial Times reported that around 60 PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles paid for by Ukraine’s Western allies have still not been sent because Hegseth has not given his approval. They include batches of PAC-3 missiles scheduled for delivery in September, October, November and December, as well as around 20 missiles of the older PAC-2 version.

Zelensky: Russia is increasingly attacking civilian infrastructure

The Ukrainian president said that in 2026, Russia had changed the way it was waging the war. In addition to energy facilities, Russian forces had begun attacking water supply infrastructure and bridges connecting the two banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

“When someone hits a sewage facility with a ballistic missile, can you imagine that this happened by accident?” Zelensky asked.

The next move depends on the development of the talks between Trump and Putin. In the absence of an agreement, Kyiv expects to present its demands to the new US Congress for military support, sanctions against Russia and an acceleration of air defense deliveries.

Sources: ukrinform.ua