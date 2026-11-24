The fight against terrorism over the past 40 years has cost the Turkish economy $2.3 trillion. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said this while presenting the ministry’s draft budget for 2027 to the parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee.

“The heaviest price of terrorism is the loss of human lives, and they have no material equivalent. Alongside this human suffering, the economic cost of the 40-year fight against terrorism has been calculated at $2.3 trillion,” Uraloğlu said.

The sum was compared with major infrastructure projects

The minister illustrated the scale of the stated loss by referring to some of Türkiye’s most significant transport and technology projects. According to his comparison, $2.3 trillion is equivalent to the cost of 1,888 Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges over the Bosphorus.

The same sum would be sufficient to build 195 Northern Marmara motorways, Uraloğlu said. In urban transport, it corresponds to 851 projects like the Marmaray railway tunnel connecting the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.

In the communications and space sector, the minister compared the sum with Türkiye’s Türksat 6A satellite. According to him, 10,016 satellites of this type could be built for that amount.

Government focuses on the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative

Uraloğlu said the goal of the ruling Republican Alliance is to ensure the security of future generations and direct national resources toward more investment, employment and prosperity.

“Our goal of a Terror-Free Türkiye is for our children to grow up in security, while the country’s resources are transformed into more investment, employment and prosperity,” the minister said.

The “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative has been presented by the government as a political and legal process to end the armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. In his remarks, Uraloğlu focused on the economic consequences of the decades-long conflict and on the possibility of using the resources that would be freed up for development.

The $2.3 trillion estimate was presented as the overall economic cost of the fight against terrorism, rather than as a specifically identified expenditure under a separate budget programme. During the remarks, the Turkish government did not provide a detailed breakdown of the sum by year or sector.

Sources: bta.bg, timeturk.com