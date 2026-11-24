Russia’s war against Ukraine could reach a turning point in 2027 that would lead to Moscow’s defeat. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevichs told “Reuters”, pointing to the deteriorating state of the Russian economy and growing international pressure.

“If we see that Ukraine is managing to hold out militarily and economically – and I am sure that it will survive – then the turning point could come next year, in the spring or summer,” Rinkevichs said.

Forecast for the spring or summer

The Latvian president is in New York, where he is chairing the UN Security Council during Latvia’s rotating presidency. In his view, political pressure on Russia is increasing, while more and more countries are calling for an end to the war.

“The number of countries exerting pressure is growing, so the turning point could come in the spring or summer of next year,” he said, adding that the conflict is expanding beyond the immediate region.

Rinkevichs said he did not believe Moscow was genuinely seeking an end to the war. According to him, Russia likely views the renewed ceasefire talks as a “smokescreen” behind which it can continue its full-scale invasion.

Warning of a harsh winter and hybrid attacks

The Latvian president described the situation in Ukraine as a “perfect storm”. He identified the harsh winter, intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and strikes against civilian sites as the main risks.

At the same time, Europe continues to provide Kyiv with military, financial and infrastructure assistance. Rinkevichs believes that Ukraine’s resilience will be decisive for the course of the war next year.

The Latvian president also warned of increasingly frequent hybrid actions against European countries, which he said were probably linked to Moscow. He listed airspace violations, cyberattacks, sabotage, arson attempts and attacks against organizations supporting Ukraine.

Recent incidents in Germany, Spain and the Baltic states are still under investigation. According to Rinkevichs, this makes it difficult to determine a proportionate response, but European intelligence services are improving their information sharing and coordination. In some cases, they have managed to prevent attacks.

Latvia summons Russian ambassador

Rinkevichs said that Latvia had once again summoned the Russian ambassador in Riga over recent Russian attacks. He described public protests and closer cooperation between European countries as part of the response to hybrid pressure.

The president said that Russia remained cautious about crossing the threshold that could trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. In his view, however, Moscow’s willingness to take risks is increasing.

The Kremlin denies organizing sabotage operations in NATO countries or preparing for a confrontation. Thus, the forecast of a possible reversal in the war in 2027 remains a political assessment by the Latvian president, rather than a confirmed development on the battlefield.

Sources: news.bg, streetinsider.com