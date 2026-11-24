The Houthis are ready to attack Aden and are located about 60 kilometers from the city, Yemeni army spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzayli said. According to him, government forces have prepared the defenses of the southern city, which is the seat of the internationally recognized government.

“They are ready to attack. We have prepared Aden’s defenses,” al-Nuzayli said at a press conference. He assured that the army and the government would not allow the city to fall under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis. “The capture of Aden is a hypothetical scenario. It will not happen,” the spokesman added.

The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Council also called on the population to remain calm. In a post on X, he said he had confidence in the ability of the Yemeni people and the armed forces to put an end to the Houthi threat, regardless of developments along the front line.

Government Redirects Forces to Aden

The Houthis began moving toward Aden as early as the middle of the month. The Yemeni government withdrew units from areas near the Red Sea to reinforce its positions wherever the situation required. The defense of Aden and the neighboring provinces was designated as a priority.

The Yemeni government established itself in the city after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A year later, the Shiite movement made an unsuccessful attempt to take control of Aden as well.

Strikes Hit Presidential Palace and Airport

In recent weeks, the Houthis have repeatedly carried out strikes against targets in Aden. One of them was the presidential palace, which was attacked on October 15. According to government military sources cited by Agence France-Presse, four people were killed in the attack. A military base at the airport also came under fire.

Fighting between the Houthis and government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, resumed in July 2026 after the 2022 truce. According to the United Nations, the conflict has caused the deaths of more than 1,600 people and displaced over 300,000.

The advance toward Aden poses a direct threat to the main center of Yemen’s internationally recognized authority. The Yemeni army said its next task was to hold the defensive line around the city and prevent the Houthis from advancing toward it.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com