The Bucharest Court of Appeal placed former Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu under house arrest. The decision is final and cannot be appealed. He will wear an electronic ankle monitor for tracking.

Georgescu spent 55 days in detention in connection with a fraud case. Following the decision, he left detention and returned home, where he will remain under the restrictive measure. Proceedings in the case continue, while the change concerns the precautionary measure and not the outcome of the case.

From winning the first round to the annulment of the election

“The case against me is politically motivated,” Călin Georgescu stated.

Călin Georgescu ran as an independent candidate in Romania’s 2024 presidential election and won the first round. The vote was subsequently annulled by Romania’s Constitutional Court, which cited evidence of Russian interference in the electoral process. Moscow rejected the allegations.

The house arrest decision does not drop the charges against Georgescu and does not constitute a ruling on his guilt. The next steps will concern the continuation of the fraud case.

Sources: news.bg, digi24.ro, apnews.com