Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran is developing chemical weapons and promised that Israel would prevent Tehran from acquiring such capabilities.

“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons,” Katz said at a briefing for Israeli media. “The State of Israel will not allow them to acquire such capabilities.” ([]())

No details provided about the program

The publicly released information did not identify specific chemical agents, facilities, timelines or the stage of the alleged program. No evidence was presented to support the claim that chemical weapons are being developed.

Katz’s statement raises the possibility of an expansion of the dispute between Israel and Iran beyond Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs. The Israeli minister did not specify what actions his country might take or within what timeframe.

Tehran rejects the allegations

Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the claims that chemical weapons were being developed as deceptive. Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the United States of laying the groundwork for continuing military operations, comparing the rhetoric to the claims made before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Thus, two opposing positions have so far been presented publicly: Israel claims that Iran is developing chemical weapons and that this will not be allowed, while Tehran denies the allegation. No additional information about the alleged program or planned Israeli actions has been disclosed.

Sources: bta.bg, ynetnews.com, timesofisrael.com