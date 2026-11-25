More than 145 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Samara Region, and one person was killed in the attack, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported. According to him, the night was a “real test” for the region’s residents.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report that there has been one death. We will provide the family with all possible assistance,” Fedorishchev said in a post on “Max.” He noted that air defense forces and mobile fire groups had operated over the region.

Russian authorities have not specified the circumstances in which the person was killed, nor have they published details about damage to residential buildings or industrial facilities. The figure of more than 145 drones was reported by the governor and has not been independently verified so far. Ukrainian authorities have not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

People injured in Belgorod and Bryansk regions

The attack also affected other Russian regions. In the village of Kosilovo, Belgorod Region, a drone struck a car. A man with shrapnel wounds to the chest and neck was taken to hospital, the region’s operational headquarters reported.

In the village of Luzhki, Bryansk Region, a drone attacked a private home. The 52-year-old owner of the house was injured, the regional governor reported. In both cases, Russian authorities gave no information about fatalities.

Restrictions at airports

Temporary restrictions on the reception and dispatch of aircraft were introduced at airports in Samara and Ulyanovsk because of the threat of further attacks. Restrictions were also in effect in Ufa, Tambov, Gelendzhik, Kaluga, Saratov, Penza and Sochi.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 355 drones heading toward the Moscow region had been neutralized over a 24-hour period. According to him, 63 of them were destroyed as they approached the capital.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense also reported that 32 more Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk and Rostov regions, the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai and Crimea during the day and evening of November 24. A final overall summary of all the attacks during the night had not been published in the early reports available.

Sources: ptoday.ru, sever-press.ru