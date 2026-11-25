The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have identified a cybersecurity breach in which some of their unclassified information was exposed. Reuters reported the intrusion, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A network designed to analyze publicly available materials and identify information of intelligence value was affected. It is not yet clear what specific data was compromised or what the scope of the access was.

According to information from “The New York Times,” data from other government agencies was also likely exposed in the breach. It has not been reported who was behind the intrusion.

Classified systems unaffected

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that “there were no disruptions to the operation of critical capabilities or classified systems.” This means that, according to the official position, the incident was limited to an unclassified environment.

Nevertheless, compromising a network used to process public information could reveal data about the interests and analytical priorities of intelligence agencies. Specific details about the affected information have not been disclosed.

Series of incidents at US institutions

The case comes amid a series of technological failures and cyber incidents at US government agencies. A breach at the US Department of Agriculture was also reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was recently affected by two separate breaches, while the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also been targeted in recent cyber incidents.

At this point, there has been no public report of any disruption to classified operations or of an identified perpetrator behind the intrusion. No additional information has been released about the scale of the compromised data.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, investing.com