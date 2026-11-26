The death toll from flooding at an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s West Java province has risen to 13. Another 13 people are missing in two flooded mines in the Pongkor area of Bogor Regency, police said.

Six of the bodies recovered have been identified by the West Java Police Victim Identification Team. The remaining seven have not yet been identified. The search for the missing people is expected to continue with the participation of rescue teams, police, the military, local authorities, the Red Cross and state-owned mining company Antam.

Water rushed in after torrential rains

The incident occurred on Monday evening, when heavy rainfall caused the Ciseureh River to overflow. The water entered two mines used for unregulated gold mining near the village of Bantarkaret.

Police initially said that 26 miners were trapped underground. Rescuers later recovered 13 bodies, while the other 13 people remain missing. Earlier reports from the rescue services indicated that nine people had died and 17 miners were trapped, but the latest police statement updated the number of victims and missing people.

“Of the 26 families who reported their relatives missing, 13 bodies have been found,” West Java Police Chief Hengki said, as quoted by Indonesian media outlet Detik.

Rescue operation continues

The teams’ work is hampered by the depth of the shafts, narrow passages, slippery terrain and the continued presence of water. Rescuers are using pumps to lower the water level and gain access to the interior of the mines.

Antam clarified that the flooded mines are not part of its mining operations, although they are located near its facilities in Pongkor. The company is taking part in the search and evacuation efforts, while the authorities continue to determine the exact number of people who were underground.

Unregulated mining is widespread in Indonesia. Floods, landslides and tunnel collapses frequently endanger workers in small illegal mines, where basic safety measures are usually absent.

Sources: detik.com, antaranews.com, apnews.com