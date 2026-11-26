Leaders of the European Union begin a two-day extraordinary meeting in Brussels today, where they will discuss the bloc’s next long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period. The talks are expected to be difficult because of differences between countries calling for lower contributions and those defending increased funding for agriculture, cohesion, competitiveness and security.

On 21 November, European Council President António Costa presented a compromise proposal for a budget framework of €1.582 trillion. The sum is 10.2% lower than the European Commission’s initial proposal from July 2025. Costa said the plan had been designed to address the EU’s new priorities without abandoning established policies.

„I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement,“ said António Costa.

Under the proposal, average national contributions will rise from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross national income. To limit pressure on national budgets, Costa is proposing five new sources of revenue, including a digital services levy, payments for electronic waste not sent for recycling, revenue from tobacco products, the carbon border adjustment mechanism and the emissions trading system. They are expected to generate around €60 billion annually.

Dispute over the size and priorities

The proposal provides for a 120% increase in funding for competitiveness compared with the 2021–2027 budget, while defence funding would rise by 232%. Funding for migration management and border controls is expected to double. However, the overall package for the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy remains the largest component of the budget.

Some countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, are calling for even more substantial spending cuts. According to Euronews, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Costa’s proposal as a „first step,“ but Germany’s ambassador to the EU rejected it as an insufficient basis for negotiations.

The European Parliament is also opposing the cuts. Parliamentary negotiators are calling for a €2.01 trillion budget and warning that they will not automatically approve an agreement reached solely between governments. „The prime ministers will not dictate to the European Parliament what we should do,“ MEP Siegfried Mureșan, quoted by Euronews, said.

Ukraine and the next decisions

Funding for Ukraine in 2027 is also on the agenda. The European Commission has proposed up to €45 billion in additional support, to be added to the already agreed €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027. The leaders will discuss how to secure the funding together with international partners.

An expanded-format summit of eurozone countries is also scheduled for 26 November. European leaders will also discuss the appointment of a new president and two members of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank.

The political agreement of the European Council will only serve as the basis for the legislative procedure. The adoption of the multiannual financial framework will also require the consent of the European Parliament. The next regular meeting of EU leaders is scheduled for 17 and 18 December.

Sources: consilium.europa.eu, euronews.com